Gov't Thankful for Court Ruling on Med School Quota Increase, Urges Trainee Doctors to Return

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed its gratitude for an appellate court ruling that rejected doctors groups’ request to suspend the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.In a meeting on doctors’ collective action on Friday, the government said that it will accelerate its efforts to push for medical reform as it gained momentum with the court ruling.The government vowed to swiftly produce specific measures to implement its four major tasks for medical reform — increasing medical personnel, strengthening local medical services, establishing a safety net for medical accidents and enhancing compensation fairness.Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Yi Han-kyung said that a public survey showed 72-point-four percent of the public supports the quota increase of two-thousand, stressing that the quota increase is the starting point of its planned medical reforms.The vice minister urged trainee doctors to return to patients, pledging to produce substantial measures to reduce the excessive training hours of junior doctors and to improve the quality of their training.The Seoul High Court on Thursday rejected the injunction request filed by medical school professors, trainee doctors and medical students against the health and education ministers, upholding a previous ruling issued by the Seoul Administrative Court last month.