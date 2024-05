Photo : YONHAP News

The coast guards of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly hold their first joint exercise next month in the East Sea.Citing Japanese government officials, Japan’s state broadcaster NHK and the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Friday that the drill is scheduled to take place in the East Sea near the Japanese prefectures of Fukui and Kyoto on June 6.Vessels from the coast guards of the three nations will reportedly participate in the joint drill, in which they plan to check search and rescue methods and capabilities and increase interoperability.While the three nations are holding joint exercises regularly, they also plan to cooperate with their counterparts in Southeast Asian countries and Pacific Island nations to support their maritime security capabilities.NHK said the planned joint exercise is aimed at strengthening trilateral cooperation amid China’s maritime expansion activities.