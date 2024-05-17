FM Calls for Advancement of S. Korea-China Cooperation on Supply Chains

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok has called for South Korea and China to take supply chain cooperation to the next level.The minister made the call on Thursday during virtual talks with Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, during the 18th South Korea-China Meeting on Economic Cooperation.In the economic ministerial meeting, Choi said that the supply chains between the two nations are closely connected, calling for the advancement of bilateral cooperation.The minister underscored that the two nations should lead global industries by cooperating on supply chains and technologies across new sectors such as bio and clean energy, as well as those involving raw materials such as urea, gallium, graphite.Choi added that the South Korea-China policy coordination council on supply chains, meetings of which have been held since last year at Seoul’s proposal, should play an important role in communicating supply chain policies between the two countries.