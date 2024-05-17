Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, UK to Co-Host AI Seoul Summit, Seoul to Host AI Global Forum Next Week

Written: 2024-05-17 12:57:17Updated: 2024-05-17 15:40:54

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Kingdom will co-host the Artificial Intelligence(AI) Seoul Summit and the former will host the AI Global Forum in conjunction with the summit starting next Tuesday.

The AI Seoul Summit will be the second such meeting following the AI Safety Summit, which was hosted by the U.K. at Bletchley Park in November 2023.

The virtual leaders' session, starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, will bring together world leaders, the heads of international organizations, and global industry representatives for discussions on three critical AI governance priorities: safety, innovation and inclusivity.

Two rounds of ministers' sessions the following day will address ways to strengthen AI safety, achieve sustainable AI development, and build resilience against its negative impacts.

The AI Global Forum is being held next Wednesday upon President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposal at the United Nations General Assembly and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit to establish a global system of AI governance.
