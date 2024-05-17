Agency Chief Raises Concerns over Gov't Response to Protecting Rights of Sexual Minorities

Photo : YONHAP News

Head of the nation's human rights agency raised concerns about the government's response to protecting the rights and interests of sexual minorities in Korea, as Friday marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.In a statement, National Human Rights Commission of Korea Chairperson Song Doo-hwan said the government has yet to clearly respond to the UN Human Rights Committee's recommendation not to tolerate discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.He noted that the basic plan for the government's human rights policies announced in late March did not include any policies on promoting the rights of the LGBTQ community.The Commission chief specifically mentioned how municipal councils in South Chungcheong Province and in Seoul abolished student human rights ordinances over concerns that they could encourage homosexuality and give rise to confusion over sexual identity.Stressing the need to protect the basic democratic values of diversity and respect for human rights, Song said the Commission will continue to work to guarantee the human rights of sexual minorities.