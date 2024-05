Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced that North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Friday.The JCS said the military detected several short-range missiles fired from Wonsan on the eastern coast of North Korea at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday.It said the missile flew some 300 kilometers, or about 186 miles, before falling into the ocean.The office added that the military detected the missiles shortly after launch and closely tracked their flight, and that they are sharing relevant data with U.S. and Japanese authorities and analyzing further details.The latest provocation comes just 25 days after the North fired several rounds of short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on April 22.The launch also comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit in Beijing and stated their support for North Korea.