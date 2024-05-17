Menu Content

Kim Ho-joong's Agency Denies Singer Was Driving Under the Influence amid Hit and Run Allegations

Written: 2024-05-17 15:48:27Updated: 2024-05-17 17:06:01

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Kim Ho-joong's agency denied the singer was driving under the influence amid allegations he caused a hit-and-run accident while driving drunk last week.

The singer's agency, Think Entertainment, said Friday that Kim only stopped at a bar to greet "an acquaintance" and did not drink alcohol. The agency added that the acquaintance in question —  its CEO Lee Gwang-deok — and other staff members who were transgressors will be legally held accountable according to the results of the investigation. 

Kim is suspected of fleeing the scene after he collided with a taxi while driving under the influence on May 9.

Kim’s assistant from his agency later visited a police station to report that he had caused the accident, but the 33-year-old star later confessed to the police that he had been driving the car.

Local media outlet Channel A reported Thursday that Kim was seen staggering out of a bar and getting into a vehicle driven by a driver for hire.
