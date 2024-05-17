Yoon: S. Korea to Promote National Heritage across the World

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea is changing its approach to the nation's cultural assets. President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday launched the renamed government agency in charge of cultural heritage matters, pledging to expand its role from preserving the nation's cultural assets to further developing and promoting them.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The government will go beyond just preserving South Korea's cultural assets, intending to further cultivate them as national heritage.President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the paradigm shift during a ceremony Friday, renaming the government's 'Cultural Heritage Administration' the 'Korea Heritage Service.'[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol(Korean-English)]“Today marks a historic day, replacing the age-old term 'cultural assets' with 'national heritage.' It is not just a name change. We will completely revamp the management of our national heritage, which forms the basis of our culture and our very lives.”He explained that the nation's approach to its cultural heritage had previously focused on the excavation and preservation of relics and traditional skills.With the revamp, the Korea Heritage Service will find ways to make Korea's cultural heritage further evolve and flourish, and will share them in the global arena.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol(Korean-English)]“We will promote our national heritage across the globe, expand cultural communication with the eight billion people around the world and make South Korea a pivotal state for culture on the international stage.”The concept of national heritage will be expanded under the plan, encompassing all core aspects of Korea, including customs, folklore and festivals unique to the Korean people, as well as the nation’s natural monuments.Beyond protecting its ancient heritage, Yoon said that the government will instill new value and vitality in the relics and intangible customs unique to the Korean people.In line with such plans, South Korea will use the term "national heritage" instead of "cultural assets," a term that had been in place for more than 60 years, as a new law came into force Friday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.