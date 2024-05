Photo : KBS News

Former President Moon Jae-in said in his memoir released on Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had told him that he had no intention to use nuclear weapons when they sat down for a summit in April 2018.Moon said in the book that the reclusive North Korean leader had expressed frustration over the international community’s doubts over his intentions regarding denuclearization.The former president also wrote about how the second North Korea-U.S. summit came to be held in February 2019.He said the summit was held later than expected after the North became displeased with the U.S. requesting Pyongyang to present its list of nuclear facilities.Moon said Kim had told him that it was absurd for Pyongyang to give the list when its relations with Washington are not based on trust.