Consumer Agency: 5 Popular Korean Dishes Again Saw Price Hikes in April

New data finds that the prices of five out of eight popular and traditionally inexpensive meals in Seoul climbed further last month.According to data released by the Korea Consumer Agency on Friday, the average cost of gimbap, a key barometer of consumer inflation due to its status as a cheap, ubiquitous staple food, rose from three-thousand-323 won to three-thousand-362 won in April. That’s up 15-point-six percent compared to the same period two years ago and seven-point-seven percent on-year.Gimbap prices are expected to climb even further as prices of dried seaweed, or “gim,” jumped ten percent and prices of seasoned gim more than six percent last month.The other four food items that saw a rise in prices in April are naengmyeon or cold buckwheat noodles, kimchi stew with rice, kalguksu or noodle soup and Korean-Chinese noodle dish jajangmyeon.The prices of pork belly and the rice dish bibimbap remained the same as March while prices of the traditional chicken soup known as samgyetang slid slightly.