Yoon Calls to Start Era Centered on Ordinary People, Middle Class

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for the start of an era centered on ordinary people and the middle class through the fair sharing of the fruit of growth and enhanced protection of socially vulnerable groups.At a ceremony on Saturday marking the 44th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, Yoon said the ground of the new challenge and opportunity for future generations should be further solidified for the people to be happy and become prosperous.The president said he believes that such an outcome would be the way to uphold the spirit of the pro-democracy movement in line with the current times and to sincerely repay the sacrifices made by Gwangju residents.Emphasizing that the ardent solidarity of people in Gwangju laid the groundwork for the country's achievement of freedom and prosperity, Yoon expressed respect for their noble sacrifices, and offered consolation and gratitude to the bereaved families.Despite the thriving free democracy, Yoon said the nation faces new challenges stemming from economic inequality and widening social polarization, calling for the restoration of the ladder of class mobility and enhanced public welfare through rapid growth.