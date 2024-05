Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul spoke over the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, sharing the outcome of his recent visit to China that ended on Tuesday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Cho said the two sides were able to deepen understanding of each other's positions through honest and frank conversation.The minister said it is significant that Seoul and Beijing had agreed to manage bilateral relations in a stable manner based on such an understanding.Blinken, in response, thanked Cho for the explanation, while showing interest in preparations for a planned leaders' summit between South Korea, China and Japan.The two also discussed North Korea issues following the end of a mandate for a United Nations sanctions expert panel amid Russia's opposition over its extension.