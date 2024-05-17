Menu Content

ID Required from Mon. to Receive Care under Nat’l Health Insurance

Written: 2024-05-18 14:14:02Updated: 2024-05-18 14:18:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, patients seeking medical consultations covered by the national health insurance will need to present proof of identification.

According to the health ministry on Friday, under revisions to the National Health Insurance Act that go into effect on Monday, identification can be verified with state-recognized documentation, such as a resident registration card, a driver's license or a passport.

Those with a justifiable inability to prove their identity, including minors or emergency patients, can continue to seek medical attention with their resident registration number.

Facilities that fail to verify identification could face a fine of up to one million won, or around 738 U.S. dollars, while individuals that lend or borrow health insurance eligibility could face up to two years in prison or a maximum of 20 million won in fines.

The ministry said the revised laws are aimed at enhancing the fairness of the insurance system by preventing free riders from abusing it.
