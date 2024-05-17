US House Committee Adopts Resolution on Importance of S. Korea-US-Japan Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States, and Japan.The nonpartisan resolution, introduced by Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly and Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and co-sponsored by 22 other members of the House, was adopted by the committee on Thursday.It encourages ever greater trilateral cooperation as well as bolstered joint efforts by Seoul and Tokyo across diplomatic, economic, security, and informational domains.Recognizing the importance of alliances with South Korea and Japan to U.S. interests and peace and security of the Western Pacific, the resolution also welcomed ever greater levels of trilateral strategic coordination among the three nations as a stabilizing influence on the region and global order.The document also commended what it called the extraordinary leadership of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in repairing bilateral ties, acknowledging that the improvement has enabled greater ambition in trilateral cooperation.