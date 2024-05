Photo : YONHAP News

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo will undergo surgery after a shoulder injury, forcing him to sit out the rest of the season.The Giants said on Saturday that a doctor in Los Angeles had recommended that the 25-year-old undergo an operation to repair a torn labrum, adding that it will happen in the next couple of weeks and Lee will not return in 2024.The former Kiwoom Heroes star sustained the injury after crashing into the outfield wall at Oracle Park in San Francisco last Sunday while trying to make a leaping catch against the Cincinnati Reds.An MRI test later detected structural damage in Lee's left shoulder. It will be his second shoulder surgery.The South Korean outfielder, who had signed a six-year, 113-million U.S. dollar contract with the Giants last December, had posted a batting average of .262 with two home runs, eight RBIs and two steals after playing 37 games this season.