Sunny skies are forecast nationwide on Saturday, with daytime highs over 25 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country.The sunny weather will continue throughout the weekend, with similar or higher temperatures expected for Sunday.Morning lows on Sunday are expected to be similar to Saturday, ranging from ten to 18 degrees Celsius. The morning low in Seoul is forecast to be 16 degrees.Daytime highs are forecast to be between 22 and 31 degrees nationwide, with some inland regions seeing the mercury rise over 30 degrees.