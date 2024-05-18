DP Chief to Push for Constitutional Inclusion of May 18 Uprising Spirit

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung pledged to push to amend the Constitution to include the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising on its 44th anniversary on Saturday.On his social media account, Lee said the inclusion would be the only way to prevent a recurrence of such tragic history and for the living to fulfill their responsibility and not let noble sacrifices and devotion of those that took part be in vain.Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the movement and expressing consolation to their families, Lee promised to lead efforts to find the truth behind the bloody crackdown and to correct common sense and principle that those involved in state violence against the people must be punished.After attending the anniversary ceremony in Gwangju on Saturday, Lee urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to fulfill his campaign pledge to include the May 18 spirit in the Constitution.The opposition chief said the constitutional inclusion must be enforced to prevent another state decimation of the people.