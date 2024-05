Photo : KBS News

The five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans have each submitted a petition to the court amid a legal dispute between Min Hee-jin, head of their management agency ADOR, and parent company Hybe.According to industry insiders on Saturday, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein submitted petitions on Friday, when the first hearing was held over an injunction sought by Min to prevent her dismissal from the company.Although details of the petitions were not revealed, it is the first time that the group members have officially taken a stance regarding the latest dispute.In light of their close relationship with Min as well as their parents’ support for the label chief, the members’ petitions are presumably in support of the ADOR CEO.Hybe, which holds an 80-percent stake in ADOR, is set to exercise its voting right to dismiss Min and other board members at a shareholders' meeting scheduled for May 31.