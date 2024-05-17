N. Korean Delegation from Rason Returns from Visit to Russia's Far East

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean delegation from the North Korean border city of Rason has reportedly returned from a visit to Russia's Far East.According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, the delegation led by Sin Chang-il, chairman of the Rason Municipal People's Committee, returned home on Saturday by train from the weeklong trip.While the KCNA did not elaborate on the details of the visit, the two sides are thought to have discussed resuming passenger trains connecting Vladivostok to the North Korean border city.Last Monday, Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Primorsky Krai, said in a Telegram post that passenger trains connecting Vladivostok to North Korea are set to resume, adding that he discussed details on the matter with Sin.Rason City, located in the northeastern tip of North Korea, is a special economic zone bordering China and Russia, and there is a 54-kilometer railway connecting the city to Khasan Station in Russia.All the rail services connecting Rason and Khasan had been suspended since the outbreak of the pandemic, but freight rail services resumed in November 2022.