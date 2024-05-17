Menu Content

Medical School Admissions Plans Likely to be Finalized This Week

Written: 2024-05-19 13:10:24Updated: 2024-05-19 13:59:25

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical school admissions plans reflecting the government's quota increase for the 2025 academic year will likely be finalized this week.

The Korean Council for University Education plans to hold a college admissions committee meeting this week to review and approve admissions plans submitted by universities for the 2025 academic year.

A council official said that the approval should be made this week so that the universities could announce their admissions plans by the end of this month.

The council, however, did not disclose the exact date of the deliberation in light of the sensitivity of the quota increase issue.

Universities nationwide are set to announce details of their admissions plans for the upcoming year on their websites.

The projected total number of medical school applications in 2025 is estimated to be between four-thousand-547 and four-thousand-567, including the existing recruitment quota and the proposed increases.
