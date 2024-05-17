Members of 'K-pass' Transport Discount Card Top 1.2 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of members of a new public transportation fare discount program surpassed one-point-two million in less than a month since the launch of the program.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, 350-thousand people had newly joined the K-pass program as of Friday, with the total number of members exceeding one-point-two million, including 850-thousand existing holders of a similar discount card, a precursor to the K-pass.The ministry said that since the launch of the program on May 1, it has received about 28-thousand inquiries via the mobile application and its homepage, mostly about the benefits of the program, methods and procedures to use the card.The ministry has posted answers to "frequently asked questions" on the application and its website for the users and plans to update the section.K-pass cardholders who use city, intercity buses and subways at least 15 times a month will receive a certain percentage of the paid fares the following month in cash or mileage.Adults will get 20 percent back, young people aged 19 to 34 will get 30 percent, and those in the low-income bracket will be eligible for a 53 percent return.