The government, the ruling party and the presidential office will hold a closed high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss people's livelihoods and other issues.The ruling bloc is set to hold the consultation on Sunday afternoon at the prime minister's residence in central Seoul.Participants in the closed-door meeting will reportedly discuss pending issues such as the planned increase in the medical school admissions quota and pending bills on public livelihoods ahead of the last plenary meeting of the 21st National Assembly.Other possible items for discussion include a plan to create a new ministry to deal with a record low birth rate and issues related to the popular messenger app Line.Participants in the high-level discussion reportedly include Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-seok, People Power Party interim leader Hwang Woo-yea and floor leader Choo Kyung-ho.