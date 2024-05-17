Menu Content

Gov't Urges Trainee Doctors to Return to Work by Monday

Written: 2024-05-20 13:09:37Updated: 2024-05-20 13:59:45

Gov't Urges Trainee Doctors to Return to Work by Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government urged trainee doctors to return to work by Monday, which marks three months since they began a collective action in protest of the medical school admission quota hike.

At a meeting with officials, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said intern and resident doctors, who walked off their jobs starting February 19, must return to work before their absence reaches three months in order to be qualified for a specialist license next year.

However, Cho said those who have unavoidable reasons for their extended absence, such as sick leave, could possibly adjust their training period after explaining themselves to their training hospital.

The minister also called on the medical professors who announced they would take a day off each week if the quota hike is confirmed to refrain from such action in consideration of their patients.

Pledging to swiftly complete preparations for the quota hike effective the 2025 academic year, the minister urged the medical community to engage in talks on medical reforms, saying the government is open to all agendas and forms of dialogue.
