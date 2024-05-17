Menu Content

Politics

Opposition Parties Press Yoon to Accept Special Probe into Marine Death Investigation

Written: 2024-05-20 14:25:27Updated: 2024-05-20 15:52:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties are ramping up pressure against President Yoon Suk Yeol to accept an independent counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year.

Key officials from the Democratic Party(DP) and six minor opposition parties gathered in front of the presidential office on Monday as Yoon is expected to exercise his veto right on the bill Tuesday.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said the president's exercise of veto would be viewed as a "declaration of war" against the public and the opposition parties. 

With the independent counsel probe, opposition parties are seeking to shed light on suspicions that ranking government officials interfered in the military's investigation into the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year in an effort to protect the top brass in the Marine Corps.

The ruling camp says that any additional investigation can come when the current CIO probe into the issue turns out to be insufficient.
