Iran has confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian following a helicopter crash in the country's East Azerbaijan province.According to Reuters, Iran's Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri officially confirmed the president's death on X(formerly Twitter) on Monday.Separately, an unnamed senior Iranian official told Reuters that President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the other passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash, while Iran's Mehr news agency also confirmed the fatalities.Iranian state TV reported that images from the site showed the aircraft slammed into a mountain peak, although the cause of the crash has yet to be announced.Raisi and others were on their way back from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area where they attended a ceremony to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan.