Leaders of S. Korea, UK Say Innovation, Safety, Inclusivity Vital to AI Governance

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the United Kingdom have highlighted innovation, safety and inclusivity as three key principles of artificial intelligence(AI) governance ahead of the two countries' co-hosting of the AI Seoul Summit from Tuesday to Wednesday.In a joint opinion piece published in South Korea's JoonAng Ilbo and the UK's i-Newspaper on Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said they are determined to seize the potential of the AI technology to transform the world for the better.Pledging to realize the full potential of AI following last November's AI Safety Summit, the leaders said innovation would be the first vital ingredient, which can be achieved by investments, boosting cutting-edge research in world-class universities and ensuring startups are not overregulated.Listing safety as the second key principle, the leaders said while governments have begun to evaluate AI safety risks since the previous summit, they plan to ask companies to do more in assessment and risk response in Seoul, as participating nations seek to set global standards.On inclusivity, the leaders called for cooperation with a wide range of partners to ensure AI helps tackle global challenges, such as poverty and climate change.