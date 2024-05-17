Prosecutors Question Online Media Outlet Chief in First Lady Handbag Acceptance Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury handbag have summoned the head of the online media outlet that accused the first lady of violating the nation's anti-graft law.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began questioning Voice of Seoul chief Baek Eun-jong as a complainant, after his outlet released hidden camera footage of Kim receiving the handbag.Prosecutors are reportedly focusing on the exact account of the hidden camera filming and reporting that was done, as well as the objective of Baek's complaint.Baek is expected to submit the original copy of the footage from September 2022, which shows Kim receiving a handbag from her acquaintance, Pastor Choi Jae-young, as well as contents of a related messenger app conversation between Kim and the pastor.Prior to Monday's questioning, Baek filed additional complaints against the president and his wife, alleging the First Lady had also received luxury brand cosmetics, perfumes and liquor while engaging in power abuse over personnel appointments.