News Outlet Chief Questioned in Investigation into First Lady’s Luxury Bag Scandal

The head of the online media outlet that accused First Lady Kim Keon-hee of violating the nation's anti-graft law was questioned for nine hours on Monday in a probe into the first lady’s acceptance of a luxury handbag.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began questioning Voice of Seoul chief Baek Eun-jong as a complainant at 2 p.m., after his outlet released hidden camera footage of Kim receiving the handbag.Prosecutors reportedly questioned Baek on the hidden camera filming and reporting that was done, as well as the objective of Baek's complaint.After the questioning, at around 10:40 p.m., Baek told reporters that he submitted the original copy of the footage from September 2022, which shows Kim receiving a handbag from her acquaintance, pastor Choi Jae-young.Baek said he also submitted the content of a messenger app conversation between Kim and Choi, which shows the pastor asking Kim for a favor regarding a job on behalf of another person. Baek said he testified to details of the request, including the identity of the person for whom the pastor asked the favor.Baek, however, did not disclose the person's identity to the public, only saying that the person is quite a powerful figure.