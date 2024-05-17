AI Seoul Summit Opens Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Britain are co-hosting a global AI summit in Seoul to discuss the creation of regulations to ensure that AI is developed, deployed and used in ways that are safe and sustainable.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Tuesday that the AI Seoul Summit 2024 is being held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Seoul.The AI Seoul Summit comes about six months after the inaugural AI Safety Summit, which was hosted by Britain at Bletchley Park in November.The ministry said while the first AI Safety Summit focused on responses to AI-related risks, the Seoul summit will focus on three priorities — AI safety, innovation and inclusivity.On the first day, a virtual leaders’ session is scheduled for 90 minutes from 8:30 p.m., with President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presiding over the summit.On the second day on Wednesday, an in-person meeting of digital ministers will be held, co-hosted by science minister Lee Jong-ho and U.K. technology secretary Michelle Donelan.