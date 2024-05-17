China Lodges Protest over S. Korean Lawmakers' Attendance at Inauguration of Taiwan's President

Photo : YONHAP News

China has lodged a strong protest with the Seoul government over the attendance of a South Korean parliamentary delegation at the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan’s new President, Lai Ching-te.The Chinese Embassy in Seoul issued the protest on Tuesday a day after the delegation of the South Korea-Taiwan inter-parliamentary friendship group, led by ruling People Power Party Rep. Cho Kyung-tae, attended the event in Taipei.In a spokesperson’s statement, the embassy said that it sternly opposes and condemns the visit, saying that despite China’s strong opposition, the delegation made an unauthorized visit to China’s Taiwan and attended the inauguration ceremony.The statement denounced the move as a violation of the “One China” policy and the spirit of the joint statement on diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, and runs counter to the development of friendly ties.The embassy urged South Korea to adhere to the One China policy, to refrain from interfering with China’s internal affairs in any way and to deny any support for forces working for Taiwan’s independence.South Korea, which did not send an official delegation to the inauguration, just sent its representative to Taiwan, Lee Eun-ho.