Photo : KBS

One Army trainee is dead and a noncommissioned officer injured after a grenade accidentally exploded during a training session at an Army division in the central administrative city of Sejong.According to the Army's 32nd Infantry Division, the grenade blew up during training at around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, causing the trainee to fall into cardiac arrest and wounding the NCO.They were transferred to the Armed Forces hospital in nearby Daejeon.While the trainee was later pronounced dead, the NCO is conscious and receiving emergency treatment.The 32nd Infantry Division expressed its condolences to the deceased trainee's family, before pledging to cooperate with civilian police to determine the exact cause of the accident.