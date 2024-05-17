Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ministry Proposes Dialogue with Medical Students for 1st Time in 2 Months

Written: 2024-05-21 13:18:17Updated: 2024-05-21 14:18:19

Ministry Proposes Dialogue with Medical Students for 1st Time in 2 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry proposed dialogue with the nation’s medical students' group amid the students’ collective action in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike, some two months after the ministry’s previous dialogue proposal was left unanswered.

The ministry on Tuesday made the proposal to the Korean Medical Student Association via the media as the group representing medical students from 40 medical schools nationwide has not publicly revealed its contact information.

The ministry plans to appeal to the students to end their collective action and return to schools, while emphasizing that the students could face enrollment restrictions unless they return to their studies and come to talks on ways to improve the medical school training environment.

As of Monday, 37 out of 40 schools had resumed classes, but the student participation rate remained low amid schools' decision to show flexibility to prevent the students from failing their studies.

Education minister Lee Ju-ho said the government is open to collecting students’ opinions without setting the topics or method of communication.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >