Parliament Adopts Confirmation Hearing Report for CIO Chief Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s legislation and judiciary committee has adopted a confirmation hearing report for Oh Dong-woon, the nominee to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).After the report was adopted with partisan agreement on Tuesday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. So Byung-chul, the senior DP member on the committee, said his party had agreed to it in respect of Oh's promise to conduct investigations according to principle with no one off limits.So was referring to the CIO's ongoing probe into alleged state intervention in an investigation into the death of a Marine during a heavy rain search and rescue operation last year.The hearing report also included an opinion that the nominee is not qualified for the position amid allegations that Oh hired his wife as his driver through a law firm he was working for.The nominee's wife is also suspected of selling a piece of land and a building to their daughter in August 2020 for 420 million won, or around 308-thousand U.S. dollars, in an alleged attempt to reduce gift taxes prior to redevelopment.