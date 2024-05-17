Menu Content

US State Dept.: Each N. Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions

Written: 2024-05-21 14:34:21Updated: 2024-05-21 15:32:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said each time North Korea launches ballistic missiles it violates multiple United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

At a press briefing on Monday, department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington has been concerned that the Security Council has not spoken with one voice regarding the North's repeated violation of resolutions since 2017.

Miller said this has led to Pyongyang escalating its ballistic missile launches, and that Washington urges Beijing and Moscow to use their influence to encourage the regime to refrain from such behavior and return to the negotiating table.

On the military cooperation between the North and Russia, the spokesperson said it is a trend that should be a great concern of anyone who is interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, including China.

He then criticized Beijing for having yet to make a decision to use its influence to push back on the increasing cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The remarks come after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Friday. The next day, the North said it had test-fired a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a new "autonomous" navigation system. 

This followed a joint statement on Thursday from a Russia-China summit, opposing what the two nations called "military intimidation" of North Korea by the U.S. and its allies.
