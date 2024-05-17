President Yoon Vetoes Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed a bill on a special counsel investigation into a controversial military report regarding the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year.This comes after the Cabinet approved a motion on Tuesday requesting the National Assembly reconsider the contentious bill that was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament.Presiding over Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said there were many problems concerning the content of the special counsel probe bill, including the process of deliberation and method of recommending a special prosecutor.The prime minister said the government has the duty to state its opinion if the National Assembly’s use of its legislative power goes against the basic principles of the Constitution.The bill, which is expected to be put to a revote at a plenary session on May 28, will require attendance by a majority of the 300-member parliament and support from two-thirds of them to pass.Prior to Tuesday's veto, Yoon had used his veto powers on five occasions concerning nine bills since he took office in May 2022.