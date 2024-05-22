Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon Vetoes Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Written: 2024-05-21 15:38:02Updated: 2024-05-22 09:02:36

Pres. Yoon Vetoes Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed a bill on a special counsel investigation into a controversial military report regarding the death of a Marine last year.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk said Yoon has requested the National Assembly to reconsider the bill that was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament.

This comes after the Cabinet approved a motion earlier in the day requesting the parliamentary reconsideration, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo citing many problems in the bill's content, including the process of deliberation and method of recommending a special prosecutor.

The bill, which is expected to be put to a revote at a plenary session on May 28, will require attendance by a majority of the 300-member parliament and support from two-thirds of them to pass.

Prior to Tuesday's veto, Yoon had used his veto powers on five occasions concerning nine bills since he took office in May 2022.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >