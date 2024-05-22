Pres. Yoon Vetoes Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed a bill on a special counsel investigation into a controversial military report regarding the death of a Marine last year.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk said Yoon has requested the National Assembly to reconsider the bill that was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament.This comes after the Cabinet approved a motion earlier in the day requesting the parliamentary reconsideration, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo citing many problems in the bill's content, including the process of deliberation and method of recommending a special prosecutor.The bill, which is expected to be put to a revote at a plenary session on May 28, will require attendance by a majority of the 300-member parliament and support from two-thirds of them to pass.Prior to Tuesday's veto, Yoon had used his veto powers on five occasions concerning nine bills since he took office in May 2022.