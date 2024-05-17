CIO Questions 2 Key Officials on Marine Death Report Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption agency is questioning Marine Corps Commandant Lt.-Gen. Kim Gye-hwan and Col. Park Jung-hun as part of its probe into the military's controversial handling of an investigation into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Tuesday resummoned Kim after having questioned him on May 4 as he faces charges of power abuse and obstruction of the exercise of one’s rights.Kim, who appeared for questioning around 9:30 a.m., did not respond when asked by reporters whether he had told Park, who was in charge of the initial probe into the death of the Marine, that President Yoon Suk Yeol was enraged about a Marine report on Chae’s death.Kim is suspected of playing a role in exercising undue influence over the Marine investigation led by Park, who has claimed that Kim ordered the case to be scaled down, citing influence from the top office.Kim has denied having made such remarks to Park.The CIO is likely to cross examine both Kim and Park to shed light on the allegations.