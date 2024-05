Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a 20-year prison sentence for the man who attacked main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung in Busan earlier in January.The prosecution made the request to the Busan District Court during a hearing for the attacker, identified only by his surname Kim.Prosecutors are also seeking a three-year prison sentence for Kim’s acquaintance who was indicted on charges of aiding and abetting.Kim is accused of stabbing the DP chief in the neck on January 2 while Lee was inspecting the site of the delayed construction of a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan.Lee underwent surgery and was hospitalized for eight days.