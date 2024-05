Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed its condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on Monday.In a statement released on Monday, the foreign ministry extended Seoul’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the Iranian people over the death of Raisi and fellow passengers who died in the crash.The statement added that Seoul hopes the Iranian people will come together and overcome the sadness of losing their leader in an unexpected incident.The Iranian government confirmed on Monday that the 63-year-old president was killed along with foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other high-ranking officials in the crash in Iran’s remote northwest.