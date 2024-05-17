PPP Working to Unite Party before Revote on Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is working to unite its lawmakers to vote down a bill that seeks to launch a special counsel investigation into a controversial military report regarding the death of a Marine last year.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho told reporters on Tuesday that he and former floor leader Yun Jae-ok are individually contacting all party lawmakers regarding the matter.Choo’s remarks came after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the bill, which will be sent back to the opposition-controlled National Assembly for a revote.The bill, which is expected to be put to a revote at a plenary session next Tuesday, will require attendance by a majority of parliament and support from two-thirds of them to pass.If all 295 lawmakers attend the upcoming plenary session, the bill will need support from 197 legislators.Given that the total number of opposition seats in parliament that support the bill adds up to 180, the bill’s passage will require 17 votes from the PPP.Currently, three PPP legislators have expressed their intent to vote in favor of the bill, including Ahn Cheol-soo, Yu Eui-dong and Kim Woong.