Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Woo Won-shik, who is expected to become the next National Assembly speaker, has vowed, by all means, to pass the bill calling for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of a Marine last year.On his social media on Tuesday, Woo said the incoming 22nd National Assembly will decisively confront the harm to the separation of powers caused by the president’s excessive use of veto power.Woo said by vetoing a bill for the tenth time, President Yoon Suk Yeol is seeking to bury the truth behind the Marine's death, denouncing the president for abusing his authority granted by the Constitution.Citing that 70 percent of the public is in favor of launching the special counsel probe, Woo said the president must honor the people’s wishes and accept the bill.