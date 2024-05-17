Marine Corps Commander Rejects CIO Request for Joint Questioning Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption agency on Tuesday questioned Marine Corps Commandant Lt.-Gen. Kim Gye-hwan and Col. Park Jung-hun as part of its probe into the military's controversial handling of an investigation into the death of a Marine last year.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) said the investigation team attempted to interrogate the two together, but the questioning did not take place due to Kim’s refusal.Kim was questioned for around 14 hours, while Park was grilled for roughly nine hours and 30 minutes.Kim reportedly rejected the face-to-face confrontation with Park, saying that such a confrontation between the top commander in charge of the Marine Corps and his subordinate could cause greater harm to the organization and interfere with the performance of their duties.After the questioning, Park’s lawyer said that Kim, as the commander, should tell the truth to protect the military organization and preserve the honor of the Marine Corps.The CIO resummoned Kim as a suspect on Tuesday after having questioned him on May 4 as he faces charges of power abuse and obstruction of the exercise of one’s rights.Kim is suspected of playing a role in exercising undue influence over the Marine investigation led by Park, who has claimed that Kim ordered the case to be scaled down, citing influence from the top office. Kim has denied having made such remarks to Park.