Producer Prices Rise for 5th Month in April

Producer prices rose for the fifth consecutive month in April due to an increase in the prices of services and industrial products and despite a fall in the prices of agricultural products.The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Wednesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services rose zero-point-three percent from a month earlier to stand at 119-point-12 in April.Compared to the same month last year, the index, a key indicator of future inflation, saw growth of one-point-eight percent as it showed year-on-year increases for the ninth consecutive month.The rise is led by a zero-point-seven percent increase in the prices of industrial products and a zero-point-two percent growth in the prices of services.The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products, however, dropped three percent in April from a month earlier, although the producer price index for those products rose by eleven-point-six percent from a year earlier.