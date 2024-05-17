Singer Kim Ho-joong Apologizes after DUI Hit-and-Run Probe Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Kim Ho-joong, accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run case earlier this month, has offered an apology, adding that there is nothing more he can say as he is guilty.Kim made the remarks to reporters leaving the Seoul Gangnam Police Station at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after being questioned for over eight hours.Kim added that he faithfully cooperated with the investigation and will do so again if there is an additional probe.Kim’s lawyer Cho Nam-kwan told reporters that during the questioning, Kim acknowledged all the allegations, including drunk driving, and he offered details as to the specific kinds and amount of alcohol that he consumed.Cho added that Kim has angered the public with a lie told in the moment, and even though it is belated, he is admitting fault and asking for the people's forgiveness.The 32-year-old is accused of crashing into a taxi in Seoul's Gangnam District on May 9 and fleeing the scene before his assistant appeared at a police station and falsely confessed to the crime.After days of denial, Kim confessed on Monday that he had been driving under the influence at the time of the hit-and-run incident.