Gangwon Province Reports First African Swine Fever Case in 8 Months

Written: 2024-05-22 10:33:47Updated: 2024-05-22 16:03:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Gangwon Province on Tuesday reported its first African swine fever(ASF) case in about eight months. 

According to the province’s quarantine authorities, the latest case was confirmed at a pig farm in Cheorwon, which reported a suspected case on Tuesday morning after some 30 pigs died recently. 

It marked the province’s first case since September last year when a pig farm in Hwacheon reported a case. 

The quarantine authorities sent an initial response team and epidemiology experts to the Cheorwon farm, which contains around one-thousand-200 pigs, taking quarantine measures such as the restriction of access for non-farm personnel, livestock and vehicles. The authorities plan to cull the pigs at the farm as a preventive measure. 

There are 65 pig farms within a ten-kilometer radius of the affected farm, containing a total of about 140-thousand pigs. 

The government issued a 48-hour standstill order from 10 p.m. Tuesday for pig farms and related facilities in ten areas of the Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces and Incheon.
