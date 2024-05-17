New CIO Chief: Marine Death Report Probe is of Utmost Importance

Photo : YONHAP News

The new chief of the state anti-corruption investigation body has vowed to ensure that the probe into the military's controversial handling of an investigation into the death of a Marine will proceed smoothly.Oh Dong-woon, the chief prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), made the pledge to reporters on Wednesday on his first day as the chief, stressing that the probe is one of his most important tasks.Asked if the CIO could investigate President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of the probe, Oh told reporters that it is difficult to comment on the case as he has yet to be briefed on it, but assured them that the CIO will investigate the case in line with the purpose for which the CIO was created.Oh said that he will not rush to appoint a deputy chief prosecutor, adding he plans to select a competent person who has outstanding investigative capabilities and can make up for the chief prosecutor’s shortcomings.Oh started his term as CIO chief on Tuesday as President Yoon approved his appointment, four months after the inaugural CIO chief Kim Jin-wook retired following a three-year term.Oh’s inauguration ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.