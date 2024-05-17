S. Korea, Indonesia Hold Industry Ministers' Talks to Discuss Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The industry ministers of South Korea and Indonesia have agreed to further enhance bilateral future-oriented economic cooperation in their talks in Seoul.According to the Seoul government, industry, trade and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun and Airlangga Hartarto, the coordinating minister for economic affairs of Indonesia, held talks in central Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand comprehensive economic cooperation.The two sides assessed that South Korea and Indonesia are witnessing an increase in bilateral trade and investment based on the cooperative relations cemented by four summits held over the past two years.The industry ministers agreed to further strengthen economic cooperation by actively utilizing the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and global trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.Ahn asked Indonesia to pay close attention to and support South Korean firms operating in the Southeast Asian country, stressing that the firms have been contributing to the Indonesian economy.In particular, Ahn asked the Indonesian government to consider expanding incentives for electric vehicles produced locally by South Korean companies.