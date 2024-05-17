Parliamentary Speaker to Put Marine Death Report Special Probe Bill to Revote on May 28

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo said he intends to put an opposition-led bill, which calls for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of a Marine last year, to a revote at a plenary session of the National Assembly next week.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of his retirement, Kim said while the plenary session should be held on a date agreed upon by both parties, it will be held on Tuesday if the two sides fail to come to a consensus.The speaker said under parliamentary procedure, a revote will take place for a bipartisan version of the bill if the rival parties strike a deal, or the version that initially passed the opposition-strong parliament on May 2 but was vetoed by the president on Tuesday this week.Kim said the contentious bill should be handled before the end of the 21st National Assembly, in accordance with the objective of the fast-track legislative system.While the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to pass the bill for the second time, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is opposed to convening the plenary session to handle the bill.