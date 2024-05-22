Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Police Seek Warrant for Singer Kim Ho-joong, 2 Entertainment Agency Officials in DUI Hit-and-Run Probe

Written: 2024-05-22 13:38:02Updated: 2024-05-22 14:32:33

Police Seek Warrant for Singer Kim Ho-joong, 2 Entertainment Agency Officials in DUI Hit-and-Run Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have sought a pretrial detention warrant for singer Kim Ho-joong and two others at his management agency regarding allegations that Kim was driving under the influence at the time of a hit-and-run accident this month.

The Seoul Gangnam Police on Wednesday filed for a warrant to detain Kim on charges of reckless driving resulting in injury and flight. Detention is also being sought for Lee Kwang-deuk, the head of the singer’s agency, and an executive identified by the surname Jeon, on charges of instigating Kim's flight and destroying evidence.

The 32-year-old singer is accused of crashing into a taxi in Seoul's Gangnam District on May 9 and fleeing the scene before his assistant appeared at a police station and falsely confessed to the crime.

The singer himself admitted to having driven the car 17 hours later, under circumstances suggesting he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

While Jeon earlier testified that he had discarded a memory card from the dashboard camera of Kim's vehicle, raising suspicions over a systematic attempt to cover up the crime, Lee claimed that it was Jeon's personal decision. The agency chief, however, said he had ordered Kim's assistant to make the false confession.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >