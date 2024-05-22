Police Seek Warrant for Singer Kim Ho-joong, 2 Entertainment Agency Officials in DUI Hit-and-Run Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have sought a pretrial detention warrant for singer Kim Ho-joong and two others at his management agency regarding allegations that Kim was driving under the influence at the time of a hit-and-run accident this month.The Seoul Gangnam Police on Wednesday filed for a warrant to detain Kim on charges of reckless driving resulting in injury and flight. Detention is also being sought for Lee Kwang-deuk, the head of the singer’s agency, and an executive identified by the surname Jeon, on charges of instigating Kim's flight and destroying evidence.The 32-year-old singer is accused of crashing into a taxi in Seoul's Gangnam District on May 9 and fleeing the scene before his assistant appeared at a police station and falsely confessed to the crime.The singer himself admitted to having driven the car 17 hours later, under circumstances suggesting he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.While Jeon earlier testified that he had discarded a memory card from the dashboard camera of Kim's vehicle, raising suspicions over a systematic attempt to cover up the crime, Lee claimed that it was Jeon's personal decision. The agency chief, however, said he had ordered Kim's assistant to make the false confession.