Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Data: Jobs Among People in 40s Drop 24,000 On-Yr. in Q4 in 2023

Written: 2024-05-22 14:10:47Updated: 2024-05-22 14:27:15

Data: Jobs Among People in 40s Drop 24,000 On-Yr. in Q4 in 2023

Photo : [연합뉴스TV 제공]

The number of jobs held by people in their 40s dropped by around 24-thousand year-on-year during the fourth quarter of 2023, continuing to decline for the second consecutive quarter.

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, there were around 20-point-75 million jobs overall in the October-to-December period, up 293-thousand from a year earlier.

Although the number of jobs has been rising since the agency began compiling related data in 2018, on-quarter growth has been in the negative territory for the eighth straight quarters since Q1 of 2022.

Employment among people in their 20s and younger fell by 97-thousand jobs to continue a five-quarter streak of decline, while jobs among those in their 40s dropped 24-thousand, with the margin of decrease further expanding from the previous quarter.

Jobs in the construction sector decreased by 14-thousand in the fourth quarter, while those in real estate dropped eight-thousand, and in education by 14-thousand.

Those in their 60s and older, as well as those in their 50s and 30s saw jobs grow by 249-thousand, 113-thousand and 52-thousand, respectively.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >